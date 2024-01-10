        <
          Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek top seeds for 2024 Australian Open

          • Associated Press
          Jan 10, 2024, 03:45 AM ET

          Playing true to their rankings, defending champion Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be the top seeds at the Australian Open in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park.

          The men's seedings mirror the ATP rankings as of Wednesday from Nos. 1-32, with 24-time major winner Djokovic followed by Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, the only player to beat him a Grand Slam event in 2023.

          The women's seedings followed the WTA rankings from Nos. 1-8, then Barbora Krejcikova is promoted to No. 9 at Melbourne Park because of the injury enforced absence of her fellow Czech Karolina Muchova, the French Open finalist last year.

          Muchova hasn't played since losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the US Open semifinals last September.

          Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is pregnant and skipping the year's first major and last year's US Open semifinalist Madison Keys has an injured shoulder, taking the players ranked 17th and 18th out of the equation for Australia.

          The seedings mean that players in the top 32 avoid each other in the early rounds when the brackets are determined for the major tournaments. The top two seeded players cannot meet before the final.

          Here is a list of the seedings:

          Men

          1. Djokovic

          2. Alcaraz

          3. Daniil Medvedev

          4. Jannik Sinner

          5. Andrey Rublev

          6. Alexander Zverev

          7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

          8. Holger Rune

          9. Hubert Hurkacz

          10. Alex De Minaur

          11. Casper Ruud

          12. Taylor Fritz

          13. Grigor Dimitrov

          14. Tommy Paul

          15. Karen Khachanov

          16. Ben Shelton

          17. Frances Tiafoe

          18. Nicolas Jarry

          19. Cameron Norrie

          20. Adrian Mannarino

          21. Ugo Humbert

          22. Francisco Cerundolo

          23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

          24. Jan-Lennard Struff

          25. Lorenzo Musetti

          26. Sebastian Baez

          27. Felix Auger-Aliassime

          28. Tallon Griekspoor

          29. Sebastian Korda

          30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

          31. Alexander Bublik

          32. Jiri Lehecka

          ------

          Women

          1. Swiatek

          2. Aryna Sabalenka

          3. Elena Rybakina

          4. Gauff

          5. Jessica Pegula

          6. Ons Jabeur

          7. Marketa Vondrousova

          8. Maria Sakkari

          9. Krejcikova

          10. Beatriz Haddad Maia

          11. Jelena Ostapenko

          12. Zheng Qinwen

          13. Liudmila Samsonova

          14. Daria Kasatkina

          15. Veronika Kudermetova

          16. Caroline Garcia

          17. Ekaterina Alexandrova

          18. Victoria Azarenka

          19. Elina Svitolina

          20. Magda Linette

          21. Donna Vekic

          22. Sorana Cirstea

          23. Anastasia Potapova

          24. Anhelina Kalinina

          25. Elise Mertens

          26.Jasmine Paolini

          27. Emma Navarro

          28. Lesia Tsurenko

          29, Zhu Lin

          30. Wang Xinyu

          31. Marie Bouzkova

          32. Leylah Fernandez