MELBOURNE -- Novak Djokovic downplayed concerns about a right wrist injury ahead of his Australian Open title defense, saying Saturday that he had managed more serious problems in his past two triumphant campaigns.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was hampered by the wrist issue during his straight-sets loss to local favorite Alex De Minaur at the United Cup this month, his first defeat in Australia in six years.

"I had time from the last match against De Minaur in the United Cup to my first match here to recover," Djokovic told reporters ahead of his opener Sunday against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic. "I've been training well. Practice sessions are pain-free so far. It's all looking good. Let's see how it goes."

Djokovic won last year's title with a torn hamstring and won the 2021 trophy while managing an abdominal injury. He did not play the tournament in 2022 after being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

"It's not as bad as some of the other injuries I had here," Djokovic said. "I can't predict whether it's going to come back. Once I start playing more matches, the stress levels go higher. I don't know. We have to find out."

Djokovic joked earlier during his news conference that he was his own biggest threat at the tournament.

"Myself always first and then of course all the other best players in the world," he said. "Any player is here with, I'm sure, an intention to achieve the dream of winning a Slam.

"Some players are obviously expected to go further than some others. It's 128 draw, a Grand Slam. We know what they represent for our sport. It's where every player wants to play their best tennis. It's exciting to be a part of another Slam."

Djokovic is also keen to see if the move to an expanded tournament schedule "works out."

Australian Open organizers said in October that the major was switching to a 15-day tournament and would start on a Sunday for the first time in its 119-year history.

The French Open made a similar move in 2006, while the other Grand Slams at Flushing Meadows and Wimbledon remain 14-day tournaments.

While the Roland Garros decision was aimed at giving the tournament more exposure, particularly on television, Australian Open organizers said their move was made with player welfare in mind, with data showing matches now lasted longer.

The extra day on the schedule allows Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena to feature two matches instead of three in the day session, meaning there will be no spillover to the evening session.

"That's going to help, I'm sure, get some matches out of the way, reorganize the schedule better in the opening week, which is always very busy with a lot of matches on the schedule that need to be finished in a proper time," Djokovic said.

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has also welcomed the change. He was involved in one of the latest ever finishes at the Grand Slam when his five-setter against Thanasi Kokkinakis went on until 4:05 a.m. the next morning.

"That will reduce the possibility for late finishes on Rod Laver Arena," Murray said Friday regarding the schedule change. "Because it's unlikely you're going to have issues with the day session running into the night, then having that gap where they have to clear out the stadium and get the night session fans in."

Information from Reuters was included in this report.