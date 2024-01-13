The 2024 Australian Open tennis tournament begins with an enthralling slate of games for four Australians who begin their campaign, with a total of 20 Aussies to compete at Melbourne Park over the next fortnight.
Australians in action
With results and recaps to come.
John Cain Arena, second match
Dane Sweeny (AUS) vs. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [22]
Kia Arena, first match
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs. Adam Walton (AUS)
KIA Arena, fourth match not before 5:00pm
Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) vs. Jason Kubler (AUS)
Court 3, third match not before 3:30pm
Chris O'Connell (AUS) vs. Cristian Garin (CHI)