Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 2 with a total of 12 Aussies in action, including new world No. 10 Alex de Minaur, while there'll be two all-Australian clashes between Alexei Popyrin and Marc Polmans, and Aleksandar Vukic and Jordan Thompson.

Australians in action

With results and recaps to come.

Rod Laver Arena, night session

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [10] vs. Milos Raonic (CAN)

John Cain Arena, second match

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. Marc Polmans (AUS)

John Cain Arena, third match

Magdalena Frech (POL) vs. Daria Saville (AUS)

John Cain Arena, not before 5:00pm

Omar Jasika (AUS) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [9]

KIA Arena, first match

Storm Hunter (AUS) vs. Sara Errani (ITA)

1573 Arena, first match

Elina Svitolina (UKR) [19] vs. Taylah Preston (AUS)

Court 3, third match

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs. Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Court 3, fourth match

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)