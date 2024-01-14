        <
          Aussies at AO Day 2: Alex De Minaur headlines 12 Aussies in action

          Jan 14, 2024, 05:30 PM ET

          The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 2 with a total of 12 Aussies in action, including new world No. 10 Alex de Minaur, while there'll be two all-Australian clashes between Alexei Popyrin and Marc Polmans, and Aleksandar Vukic and Jordan Thompson.

          Australians in action

          Rod Laver Arena, night session
          Alex de Minaur (AUS) [10] vs. Milos Raonic (CAN)

          John Cain Arena, second match
          Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. Marc Polmans (AUS)

          John Cain Arena, third match
          Magdalena Frech (POL) vs. Daria Saville (AUS)

          John Cain Arena, not before 5:00pm
          Omar Jasika (AUS) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [9]

          KIA Arena, first match
          Storm Hunter (AUS) vs. Sara Errani (ITA)

          1573 Arena, first match
          Elina Svitolina (UKR) [19] vs. Taylah Preston (AUS)

          Court 3, third match
          Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs. Jordan Thompson (AUS)

          Court 3, fourth match
          Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

          Court 6, second match
          James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Luca van Assche (FRA)