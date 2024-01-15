        <
          Aussies at AO Day 3: Kokkinakis headlines six locals in action

          Has the Australian Open's three-day first round idea worked? (1:45)

          Matt Walsh and Jake Michaels take a look at the Australian Open's new three-day first-round, and ask whether or not it's worth persevering with in the future. (1:45)

          Jan 15, 2024, 06:00 PM ET

          The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 3 with a total of six Aussies in action, including Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, and Ajla Tomljanovic competing their first matches of the AO.

          Australians in action

          John Cain Arena, 11am

          Sloane Stephens (USA) vs. Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

          John Cain Arena, not before 4pm

          Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

          John Cain Arena, not before 7pm

          Petra Martic (CRO) vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

          Kia Arena, second match

          Max Purcell (AUS) vs. Mate Valkusz (HUN)

          Court 3, 11am

          James McCabe (AUS) vs. Alex Michelsen (USA)

          Court 3, third match

          Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [11] vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)