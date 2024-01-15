Matt Walsh and Jake Michaels take a look at the Australian Open's new three-day first-round, and ask whether or not it's worth persevering with in the future. (1:45)

The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 3 with a total of six Aussies in action, including Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, and Ajla Tomljanovic competing their first matches of the AO.

Australians in action

With results and recaps to come.

John Cain Arena, 11am

Sloane Stephens (USA) vs. Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

John Cain Arena, not before 4pm

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

John Cain Arena, not before 7pm

Petra Martic (CRO) vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Kia Arena, second match

Max Purcell (AUS) vs. Mate Valkusz (HUN)

Court 3, 11am

James McCabe (AUS) vs. Alex Michelsen (USA)

Court 3, third match

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [11] vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)