Matt Walsh and Jake Michaels take a look at the Australian Open's new three-day first-round, and ask whether or not it's worth persevering with in the future. (1:45)

The first round of the Australian Open continues for a third day and we've got a cracking slate of games coming your way. Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek opens feature court action against former AO champion Sofia Kenin, while fellow title hopes Elena Rybakina, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Jessica Pegula also get their campaigns underway.

Follow the Day 3 action from the Australian Open live here.