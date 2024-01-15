Matt Walsh and Jake Michaels take a look at the Australian Open's new three-day first-round, and ask whether or not it's worth persevering with in the future. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Alexei Popyrin is taking a confident approach into his second-round Australian Open match against Novak Djokovic, insisting he possesses the weapons to worry the 10-time champion.

The world No. 43 cruised past wildcard and close friend Marc Polmans 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-2 on day two to set-up the encounter with Djokovic.

Popyrin not only dispelled lingering fitness concerns -- the 24-year-old skipped last week's Adelaide International due to a back complaint -- but played flawless tennis, particularly on serve where he sent down 20 aces, to send Polmans packing in two hours and 28 minutes.

"I don't want to go in there just thinking, 'oh, he's probably the greatest of all time and all that'. I admire what he's done. He probably is the greatest of all time," said Popyrin, when asked how he would approach the match against Djokovic. "But there is no point going into the court if I don't believe that I can [win].

"I need to have that confidence going in and the belief going in that I can win the match and that he is just the world No.1, and he is just another player for me on the opposite side of the net. I need to focus what I have to do on the court. I have big weapons in my game that I believe can do some damage."

Alexei Popyrin celebrates his win over Marc Polmans at the Australian Open. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Popyrin has only faced Djokovic once prior to this tournament. The pair met in Tokyo in 2019 and it was Djokovic coming out on top, 6-4, 6-2.

"I [had] just broken the top 100 when I played him [in Tokyo]," said Popyrin. "I remember that I was physically just not up to par to him.

"Now I'm 24 years old, five years later, a bit more experienced, bit more mature, a bit physically stronger. I would say much more physically stronger. I've improved since then. Looking forward to going out there and we'll see what I can bring."

Djokovic booked his ticket to the second round with a win over Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic. The 24-time major champion was tested and pushed throughout the contest but managed to prevail in four entertaining sets.

Later, Djokovic revealed he had been feeling "a bit under the weather" and was unsure if he would be able to take to the practice courts ahead of his match against Popyrin.

"It is what it is. You just have to try to deal with it and get over it and accept the circumstances and try to make the most of it," said Djokovic. "I maybe skip practice tomorrow. Maybe do some light work, gym, jog, some specific exercises just to keep my body in shape.

"Last year I haven't practiced in between any match, really. It was different circumstances because I was injured. I think now with two days, it's quite useful after playing four-hour opening round."