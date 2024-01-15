Matt Walsh and Jake Michaels take a look at the Australian Open's new three-day first-round, and ask whether or not it's worth persevering with in the future. (1:45)

The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 4 with a total of five Aussies in action, Alex De Minaur headlines the day session while all eyes will be on Alexi Popyrin as he takes on world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second match on Rod Laver Arena tonight.

Australians in action

Rod Laver Arena, day session, second match

Alex De Minaur (AUS) [10] vs. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Rod Laver Arena, night session, second match

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Margaret Court Arena, 7pm

Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [7]

John Cain Arena, not before 1pm

Laura Siegemund (GER) vs. Storm Hunter (AUS) (Q)

John Cain Arena, not before 3pm

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs. Ben Shelton (USA) [16]