Jannik Sinner's superfans, the Carota Boys, make their debut Down Under

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Carota Boys have followed Jannik Sinner from Italy to Paris, New York, Wimbledon and beyond. Now, the fans Sinner said are "getting more famous" than he is are making waves Down Under for the first time.

So popular are the Carota Boys -- six childhood friends, Lorenzo Ferrato, Francesco Gaboardi, Gianluca Bertorello, Enrico Ponsi, Alessandro Dedominici, and Alberto Mondino -- that they even held a news conference in Melbourne Park's main interview room before Sinner did.

The group formed as a joke after Sinner was spotted snacking on carrots during a changeover in Vienna back in October 2019. Since then, the Carota Boys have been all over the world supporting the 22-year-old and have generated a social media presence that some top 100-ranked tennis players would envy.

The trip to Australia completes the "Career Slam" for the Italian superfans, who cheered on Sinner at all three of the Northern Hemisphere majors in 2023.

"I was not expecting them to come here, but it's nice to see them in the stand," Sinner said following his first-round win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

"Obviously we have made some great memories together, no? With all the support they give me. They are getting more famous than I am, slowly."

Sinner said he's looking forward to having strong support in Melbourne as he plots his way toward a maiden Grand Slam title.

"You know, I'm happy for them, it's nice to have them. Obviously, I also have to watch out for myself, because I want to win as many matches as possible, but maybe this support gives me, in the key moments, this extra belief," he said.

"Let's see how it goes here. But I'm happy that they are here."

Since the Carota Boys have been on the Sinner trail, it's hard not to be impressed by the Italian's record. He helped guide Italy to a Davis Cup crown after narrowly falling to Novak Djokovic in the title match of the ATP Finals. He also ended the year as the world No. 4 -- a career-high ranking.

Jannik Sinner met the Carota Boys for the first time.



There are 5 very happy carrots in that stadium today. 😂



pic.twitter.com/cGDgimAP6X — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 2, 2023

Sinner is one of the main men tipped to challenge 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic this fortnight, and the Carota Boys will be riding the entire journey with him.

"We are like supporters, we are all the time hoping [us being here] carries the best results, but in Italy we have something like, you don't say what you really want, to don't bring the luck, you know, we [are superstitious]," one of the Carota Boys said.

"Let's see the matches and support him the best way we can, and fingers crossed."

And on down days, when Sinner isn't taking to the court, the boys in orange plan to see the best of Melbourne has to offer. First up? Kangaroo spotting and a hot air balloon ride over the city.

Sinner faces Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong in the second round Wednesday.