Cameron Norrie eased into the Australian Open second-round with a straight sets victory. Getty

British No.1 Cameron Norrie breezed into the second-round of the Australian Open with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 straight sets win over Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas.

Norrie had entered the tournament with injury concerns following his pullout from the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this month with a wrist problem. But, the 19th seed looked untroubled on 1573 Court against the 81st-ranked Varillas.

His rhythm improved as the game went on and at one point led 5-1 in the second set after taking the first. Varillas fought back to take the next three games but Norrie held on to take the set and then the match.

Norrie's compatriot, 21-year-old Jack Draper overcame 30 degree temperatures and U.S's Marcos Giron 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in a grueling three hour and twenty minute match.

Draper struggled with his fitness through the game, and had to call the physio on during the second set to have his blood pressure checked. Immediately after the game ended, he rushed off to vomit in a courtside bin.

Jack Draper had to vomit into a courtside bin immediately after his first-round win over Marcos Giron. Getty

Elsewhere, British No.1 Katie Boulter defeated China's Yuan Yue 7-5 7-6 (7-1) for only her second-ever main draw win at the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu and Dan Evans are also in action later on Tuesday.