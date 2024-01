Carlos Alcaraz defeats Richard Gasquet in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. (0:53)

It's a damp start to the second round of the 2024 Australian Open, with rain setting in around Melbourne Park. Nevertheless, with a roof over three courts, we will see action, with Ons Jabeur, Alex De Minaur, Coco Gauff, and Jannik Sinner all in action.

Follow all the action from Day 4 of the Australian Open here in the live blog.