MELBOURNE, Australia -- Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being upset by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The Russian teenager, who was runner-up in the junior event here last year, took advantage of 24 unforced errors by last year's Wimbledon runner-up as she won in just 54 minutes.

Andreeva, who was making her fourth appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event after debuting at last year's French Open, also had the distinction of being the first player through to the third round at Melbourne Park this year.

"I was really nervous before the match because I'm really inspired by Ons and the way she plays," Andreeva said. "Before I started on the WTA Tour, I always watched her matches and was always so inspired. Now I had the chance to play against her."

Jabeur began the match with a big ace down the middle but quickly found herself on the back foot as Andreeva capitalized on some uncharacteristic errors to cruise through the opening set in 20 minutes, conceding eight points.

The match was played under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, with rain causing the start of matches on the outside courts to be delayed for several hours.

Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva fought back from a set down to end the run of former world No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 under the roof on John Cain Arena.

Defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka headlines the night matches later Wednesday, three days after wrapping up the first-ever first Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka, who won her first Grand Slam singles title here 12 months ago, faces Brenda Fruhvirtova.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.