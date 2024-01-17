Open Extended Reactions

Alex De Minaur has shifted up a gear to power into the Australian Open third round at Melbourne Park.

A man on a mission, De Minaur crushed Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 in bang on two hours on Wednesday to storm into the last 32 of his home grand slam for a fifth straight time.

In a reflection of the world No. 10's heady new levels, De Minaur's clinical victory over the 41st-ranked Arnaldi was his most one-sided yet in 21 Open matches since debuting in 2016.

Alex De Minaur in action against Matteo Arnaldi on Rod Laver Arena. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The heavy defeat was also in stark contrast to his flat first-round win over Milos Raonic, when De Minaur advanced after the big-serving Canadian retired at one-set apiece with a hip flexor injury.

De Minaur next faces either Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli or Russian world No. 65 Pavel Kotov for a spot in the last 16.

Still unbeaten this year after opening the season with head-turning wins over Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and an exhibition defeat of Carlos Alcaraz, de Minaur will be a hot favourite to continue his run.

The fiercely patriotic baseliner promised to exact revenge on Arnaldi for the 22-year-old sealing victory over Australia in last year's Davis Cup final with his decisive win over Alexei Popyrin.

And the revenge was served cold, with De Minaur ruthlessly reeling off 10 successive games mid-match to blow the second-round encounter open.