Coco Gauff defeats Caroline Dolehide in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Second-round action continues from the Australian Open, with women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlining the day session on Rod Laver Arena. Men's world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is also in action, while seeds Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula are all seeking a third-round berth.

Follow all the action from Day 5 of the Australian Open here in the live blog.