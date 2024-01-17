LONDON -- British tennis writer Mike Dickson has died while covering the Australian Open in Melbourne. He was 59.

His death was announced Wednesday by his wife, Lucy, in a joint message with the family on X. It was confirmed by The Daily Mail, the British newspaper where Dickson had worked since 1990.

"We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open," the Dickson family wrote in a post.

"For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly."

Lee Clayton, the Daily Mail's global publisher for sport, said "the world of tennis will join us in mourning."

"He was a giant of a journalist," Clayton wrote.

Dickson, who lived in Wimbledon, was a cricket correspondent at the Mail before moving to tennis. The newspaper said he covered 30 different sports across nearly 50 countries in total.