Moments after losing to Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller that lasted over three hours in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, American Danielle Collins announced that the 2024 season would be her final year on the WTA Tour.

"This is going to be my last season, actually, competing," Collins, 30, told reporters in her postmatch news conference. "I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that."

Collins turned pro in 2016 following a successful college career during which she won the 2014 NCAA singles title while at Virginia. She was quick to find success and steadily rise up the rankings.

Collins made a name for herself at the Australian Open in 2019 by reaching the semifinals. She had never won a major match prior to that tournament, and she entered the top 25 for the first time as a result. She won both of her two career WTA titles in the summer of 2021, at the Palermo Open and the Silicon Valley Classic.

Collins reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open but lost to beloved home favorite Ashleigh Barty. Collins reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 shortly after.

Known for her ruthless energy and signature "Come on!" yells during matches, Collins looked poised for an upset over Swiatek before the world No. 1 fought back to win the final five games of the deciding set.

When asked why she would retire from the sport despite still being competitive against the best players, Collins said she has other things she wants to do.

"I feel like I've had a pretty good career," Collins said. "There has certainly been ups and downs to it, and I think the travel and some of the things away from the court with scheduling and all of that, this is a really tough sport.

"I have other things that I'd kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis, and would like to be able to ... have the time to be able to do that. Obviously having kids is a big priority for me."