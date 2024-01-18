Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu's Australian Open campaign came to an end on Thursday as she was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 by Wang Yafan in the second round in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old, who has missed the last eight months with injury, took time to adjust to the blustery conditions in Melbourne as she made a host of errors to lose the first set to her Chinese opponent.

Raducanu continued to falter at the beginning of the second before battling back in style to take the match to a deciding third set.

But the former U.S. Open champion appeared to struggle to match her opponent physically as the contest took its toll on the young Brit, with Raducanu calling for a physio and having her blood pressure taken with her head wrapped in a white towel.

Emma Raducanu appeared to struggle with illness during her second round defeat to Wang Yafan. Julian Finney/Getty Images

She was eventually able to continue after receiving treatment but couldn't replicate her best form despite a valiant effort as Wang ended Raducanu's tournament in the second round.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie battled through adversity, injury and rain delays to complete an incredible comeback at the Australian Open on Thursday as he reached the third round of the tournament for the third time in his career.

The 28-year-old eventually overcame Italian qualifier Guilio Zeppieri 3-6, 6-7, (4-7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with 11th seed Casper Ruud in the next round of the competition.

Zepperi took just 32 minutes to win the first set and broke early in the second with Norrie breaking back in the third when the Briton took the first of several medical timeouts for treatment on his right knee.

Two rain delays in the middle and another at the end of the third set ensured that the three-hour contest was eventually spread over almost six hours, but the frequent stoppages ultimately benefitted Norrie as the British men's No. 1 rallied to win the remaining sets and ensure his progress in Melbourne.

Fellow Brits Katie Boulter and Jake Draper lost second round matches to Zheng Qinwen and Tommy Paul, respectively.

Boulter went behind early as Zheng, the 12th seed, dominated the opening set but battled back to control the second but double-faulted twice in windy conditions to lose her advantage.

Zheng eventually clinched the match 6-3, 6-3 in a marathon ninth game in the second set where she saved six break points from Boulter before eventually securing her progress to the third round with the sixth match point of her own after a spirited attempt to avoid defeat from the British women's No. 1.

British No. 4 Draper was outclassed 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, by American 14th seed Paul on a day that left only one British player remaining in the competition.