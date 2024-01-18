Daniil Medvedev produces a brilliant comeback to beat Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Australian Open. (1:37)

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-0 in a 4-hour, 23-minute second-round Australian Open match that ended at 3:39 a.m. local time.

"Tough, tough tough," Medvedev, a two-time Australian Open finalist, said of the late finish.

It certainly was a tough night for the tournament's No. 3 seeds.

Medvedev walked onto Rod Laver Arena at 11:07 p.m. Thursday after Elena Rybakina lost the longest tiebreaker ever in a Grand Slam event, 22-20 to Anna Blinkova.

And so Day 5 of the Australian Open finished on a Friday, even with the extra Sunday added to the start of the tournament and the first round being split over three days.

It was the latest finish this year, but not close to the tournament record. Andy Murray defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4:05 a.m. last year in a second-round match that lasted 5 hours, 45 minutes.

And that was only good enough for second place. The latest-finishing match in Grand Slam history ended with Lleyton Hewitt beating Marcos Baghdatis at 4:34 a.m. in the 2008 Australian Open.

"Honestly, guys ... I wouldn't be here," Medvedev said to the sparse crowd. "If I was a tennis fan, I'd be at home. Thanks for being here. You're strong."

Medvedev, who was treated for a foot blister, will next face No. 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat Hugo Grenier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.