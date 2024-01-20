Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska equaled her best Grand Slam performance Saturday by advancing to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win over 27th-ranked Emma Navarro.

Ranked No. 93, Yastremska will next play either 11th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open winner, or two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

In the opener on Rod Laver Arena, Zheng Qinwen edged fellow Chinese player Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8) in a match tiebreaker to reach the fourth round in Australia for the first time. The 12th-seeded Zheng made it to the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year.

Yastremska was coming off first-round exits in her previous seven Grand Slam appearances and hadn't been to the second week of a major since reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2019.

"I felt pretty nervous," said Yastremska, who hit 36 winners. "In the second set I felt a little bit of pain in my neck and thought I might have to crack it but didn't want to do it myself.

"I told myself just don't be too focused on your neck in the third set because it really takes my attention away. I just told myself to enjoy."

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion and a runner-up at Roland Garros the following year, lost 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4 to Anna Kalinskaya in a 2-hour, 45-minute match on Kia Arena.

The Zheng-Wang match lasted 2:40 and preceded compatriot Shang Juncheng's match against Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena.

Zheng had a chance to serve for the match at 5-4 in the third but was unable to convert, and needed two match points to clinch it in the tiebreaker.

Wang eventually netted a tough backhand volley to end a 25-shot rally, the longest of the match, and the pair shook hands above the net.

"That was really difficult tiebreaker. We gave our best," Zheng said, thanking Wang and saying it was an honor to for their match to be on the main court at Melbourne Park. "She never gives up. She always gets the ball back. I felt a lot of pressure in this match."

Zheng said she was motivated by watching Li Na win the Australian Open title in 2014.

"Of course, I was sitting there in front of TV watching from the beginning to the end," she said. "That final -- I've watched that more than 10 times."