MELBOURNE, Australia -- The fourth-round match between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie on Monday at the Australian Open was briefly delayed when a protestor threw handfuls of leaflets bearing the phrase "Free Palestine" onto Margaret Court Arena.

Play was halted midway through the third set so that the playing surface could be cleaned up, with both players asked to sit down while the situation was resolved.

The woman who threw the leaflets from the stands was escorted out. Tennis Australia said it was awaiting more information before commenting.

One side of the double-sided leaflets featured the phrase "Free Palestine" with further messaging that included, "While you're watching tennis, bombs are dropping on Gaza," and accused Australia, as an ally of Israel, of being "complicit in war crimes and genocide."

The other side featured a map of the region currently in conflict.

Both the Palestinian and Israeli flags are banned from the Australian Open this year because of the sensitive nature of the Israel-Hamas war.

Other flags banned from the Melbourne Park precinct include the Belarusian and Russian flags, as well as the flag of Taiwan. Ukrainian flags are allowed at the Open.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.