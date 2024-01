Andrey Rublev knocks home favourite Alex de Minaur out of the Australian Open in a five-set thriller. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

It's quarterfinal time at the Australian Open. First up, American Coco Gauff takes on Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. Then, men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic battles 12th seed Taylor Fritz.

Follow the day's action here in our live blog.