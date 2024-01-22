Elina Svitolina is overcome with emotion after having to pull out of her match against Linda Noskova because of injury. (0:54)

Tears ran down Elina Svitolina's face as she left the court at Margaret Court Arena on Monday.

She had to retire from her Australian Open fourth-round match against Linda Noskova after just three games because of what she later described as a back spasm, and her latest potential dream run at a major was over.

But despite the obvious disappointment from her own result, the 29-year-old couldn't help but feel a surge of pride soon after as her fellow Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska defeated Victoria Azarenka to advance to the quarterfinals. Their fellow countrywoman Marta Kostyuk had already reached the round on Sunday with a win over Maria Timofeeva, marking the first time two Ukrainian women have reached the final eight at a major in history.

"It's great for Ukrainian tennis," Svitolina told reporters Monday. "It's great for the upcoming generation as well, especially now these days when Ukraine in such a tough time. It's good that we have strong Ukrainian girls; hopefully we can continue to build on this."

There had been seven Ukrainian women in the main draw in Melbourne -- another record Svitolina had pointed out multiple times throughout her run at the tournament -- and she previously said they all were "pushing each other." Kostyuk, 21, said she and Svitolina had practiced together a few times and the pair go out to dinner together when they're able.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Svitolina and her peers have been vocal in their support for their home country as well as the personal toll the war has taken on them and their families. Svitolina has held fundraisers, charity events and even youth tennis tournaments in war-torn cities. Kostyuk's entire family remains in Kyiv and she has urged for the banning of Russian and Belarusian players on tour while the war is ongoing.

Yastremska, 23, was in her hometown of Odessa when the attack first began -- she was forced to hide in a parking garage with her family as bombs went off all around them -- and ultimately had to flee with her younger sister to France.

All three, like the majority of their Ukrainian peers on tour, do not shake hands with their Russian or Belarusian opponents. Kostyuk did not acknowledge Timofeeva (of Russia) after their match, nor did Yastremska acknowledge Azarenka (Belarus). It's a small act that they hope sends a greater message to those at home and around the world.

Hours after her win Monday, Yastremska was candid in saying she had struggled on the court over the past two years, knowing what was going on at home. Ranked as high as No. 21 in 2020, Yastremska has spent most of the past two seasons outside the top 100. She needed to come through qualifying in Melbourne to reach the main draw.

"The war [has] affected us a lot, because you cannot go home like you wanted, when you wanted like it was before," Yastremska said. "You always read the news, you always see the videos. For example, when I was in Brisbane [earlier this month], the rocket arrive on my grandmother's house.

"It's tough emotionally to play, but the worst thing is you feel like you were already accepting this, what is happening."

But representing Ukraine has been a source of pride for Yastremska, Kostyuk and Svitolina. It has also put things into perspective.

"I try to do my best, and I compete, and I try to succeed," said Kostyuk, who is currently ranked No. 35 and expected to rise to a new career high next week. "At the end of the day I look around, and I don't feel like all of this really matters as much. It's just a tennis match. It's just a tennis tournament. There, out there is the real life."

During what is presumably the most uncertain time of their lives, Kostyuk and Yastremska both have perhaps the biggest opportunities of their careers this week. It's the first major quarterfinal appearance for both players.

On Tuesday, Kostyuk will face reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff. Gauff won their lone previous meeting in three sets at Adelaide in 2022. On Wednesday, Yastremska will take on Noskova, the 18-year-old who earned the win over Svitolina (and also defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round). They have never played before.

Kostyuk and Yastremska could face one another only in the final -- a possibility neither has publicly acknowledged, nor is very likely. But Kostyuk is already proud of herself and all of her peers, no matter what happens on the tennis court.

"I mean, [I'm] very proud of all of us, honestly, for standing for so long and not losing faith and still fighting and fighting for our rights and fighting for everyone basically," Kostyuk said on Sunday. "I don't know. I think it just shows how strong Ukrainian people are."