Coco Gauff gets excited after winning match point vs. Marta Kostyuk to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Coco Gauff defeated Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 in an error-strewn match at the Australian Open on Tuesday to claim a place in the semifinals.

The fourth-ranked Gauff saved two set points as she came from 5-1 down to take the opening set on the tiebreaker but was pushed to a deciding set before clinching victory after 3 hours, eight minutes.

"Really proud of the fight I showed today," Gauff said in her postmatch, on-court interview. "Marta is a tough opponent. Every time we play, it is a tough match, and yeah, I really fought and left it all out on the court today."

In the Melbourne heat, Gauff hit 51 unforced errors, nine double faults and just 17 winners but survived to set up a meeting with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova in the semis.

"I'm from South Florida, so I'm used to the heat," Gauff said. "It gets even hotter back at home, to be honest."

The American has now won 12 straight matches in Grand Slam tournaments after winning the US Open last September.

"It's really great to be out here," Gauff said of playing in Rod Laver Arena. "A lot of American flags."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.