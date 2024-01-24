Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Dayana Yastremska reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal on Wednesday after beating Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 at the Australian Open.

The 93rd-ranked Ukrainian, who had to qualify for the main draw, wrapped up the victory in 78 minutes as she set up a match with either 12th-ranked Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya in the last four.

The Ukrainian is only the second qualifier to reach the women's singles semis at the Australian Open in the Open era, after Christine Storey in 1978.

"It's nice to make history because at that time I was not born, I'm 2000," she said. "I'm super-happy, very tired."

Noskova beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek on her way to the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.