Alexander Zverev beats No 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The sixth-seeded Zverev was up a break in the third set and missed a chance to serve out the win, but he didn't blink the second time, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match last year. He won't get the chance in Australia this time.

It was Zverev's first win over a top-five player at a Grand Slam, and the reward was a spot in the semifinals for the seventh time at a major.

He will face Medvedev, who won a grueling four-hour match over Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Zverev got off to a flying start on Rod Laver Arena, dropping just two points on serve as he raced through the opening set. He then kept Alcaraz at arm's length and broke serve twice in the second set.

The pattern continued in the third set, but Zverev faltered for the first time when serving for the match and Alcaraz played an astonishing tiebreak to prolong the match.

A fired-up Alcaraz seemed to have the momentum in the fourth set, but a tiring Zverev dug deep and broke serve at 4-4 before closing out the victory.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.