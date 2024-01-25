Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Veteran Indian player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have advanced to their second consecutive Grand Slam men's doubles final.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and 36-year-old Ebden beat Zhang Zhizhen of China and Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) in an Australian Open semifinal Thursday on Rod Laver Arena.

Bopanna and Ebden lost to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the U.S. Open final last September.

The second semifinal to follow on Rod Laver Arena sees the Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori take on Dominik Koepfer and Yannick Hanfmann of Germany. The winners of that match will play Bopanna and Ebden in the final on Saturday.

The women's semifinals were set for Thursday night, with U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff playing defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, followed by Daryna Yastremska against Zheng Qinwen. The winners will play in the final on Saturday.