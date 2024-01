Alexander Zverev beats No 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is seeking an 11th Australian Open final berth when he takes on fourth seed Jannik Sinner in the first of the men's semifinals. Later, it's Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev clashing under lights at Rod Laver Arena.

Follow the action here in our daily live blog.