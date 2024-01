Novak Djokovic loses at the Australian Open for the first time since 2018 as Italian No. 4 seed Jannik Sinner reaches his first Grand Slam final. (2:14)

It's the day of the women's final at the Australian Open, with world No. 2 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in action against 12th seed Zheng Qinwen. The pair have met just once on the tour, at last year's US Open in the quarterfinals, and it was Sabalenka who was victorious in straight sets.

Follow the action from Melbourne here in our live blog.