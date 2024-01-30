Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Open will feature an elite wheelchair event and Major League Pickleball this year, alongside the regularly scheduled Masters 1000 event, organizers said in a statement.

Wheelchair tennis has been played at all four Grand Slams since 2007 but this will be the first time it is included in a 1000 series tournament. Pickleball has been added to the list of events due to its popularity in the United States.

"We want to continue to build on the festival atmosphere that is now so synonymous with the Open, and we are proud to be the first 1000 series event to showcase elite wheelchair tennis and pickleball athletes to our fans," tournament director James Blake said in a statement.

Pickleball, a fast-paced paddle sport with a perforated ball, has its own league in the region and is the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

Its inclusion may further boost its popularity and expand the tennis fan base as well by bringing more fans together at one tournament.

The Miami Open runs March 17-31. The wheelchair tennis matches will be held March 26-28 and Major League Pickleball will be held March 27-29.