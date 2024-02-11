Open Extended Reactions

MARSEILLE, France -- Ugo Humbert of France won his fifth career title Sunday, beating second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-3 in the Open 13 final.

Humbert became the eighth player in the Open era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour.

Dimitrov lost the first set by dropping serve at 5-4 with a forehand into the net.

Humbert then saved two break points in the opening game of the second set and jumped out to a 3-0 lead before clinching the match with a service winner.

Dimitrov had won his two previous meetings against Humbert but looked flat after a long semifinal against Karen Khachanov on Saturday.

Humbert, who hit 10 aces in the match, will reach a new career-high No. 18 ranking with the victory and will also become the French No. 1, overtaking Adrian Mannarino.

"I'm pretty solid from the baseline. I serve very well. I'm strong mentally. So, everything is here. And I put everything on court," Humbert said.