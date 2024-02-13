Open Extended Reactions

BUENOS AIRES -- Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka has advanced to a round-of-16 match against third-seeded Nicolas Jarry at the Argentina Open.

Wawrinka, who is ranked No. 60, overcame pressure from the home crowd Monday to beat Pedro Cachin 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-2 at the clay court tournament in Buenos Aires.

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Čilić lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 to Laslo Djere in an earlier match.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz is due to start a clay court swing in South America here on Wednesday. The No. 2-ranked Alcaraz will also play at the Rio Open later this month in Brazil.