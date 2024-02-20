Open Extended Reactions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Aryna Sabalenka lost her first match since successfully defending her Australian Open title when she was overhauled by an old foe at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday.

The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka blew a set and 2-0 lead as Donna Vekic of Croatia rallied to win 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the second round.

They go back eight years, and Vekic dominated the early matchups. But Sabalenka made the Grand Slam breakthrough when she beat Vekic in the Australian quarterfinals a year ago en route to her first major title.

Donna Vekic, who has a long history facing Aryna Sabalenka, rallies to move on at the Dubai Championships. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Vekic referenced Sabalenka winning "the big one" among their career matchups on Tuesday, but her sixth win in their eight contests wasn't too shabby, either.

Sabalenka led 5-3 before settling the first set in a tiebreaker. Sabalenka, coming off a three-week layoff after her Melbourne triumph, then led 2-0 in the second set.

"I was on the beach already," Vekic admitted, but a sliced backhand passing winner that Sabalenka let go saved the game and launched Vekic's comeback.

Staying aggressive but with improving accuracy, Vekic won the next three games, broke for 5-3 and served out to level the set score after nearly two hours.

Sabalenka, forced to her first three-set match of the year, showed more second serves and exasperation, and Vekic was merciless. A sixth double fault by Sabalenka put her 3-0 down in the third set and two more double faults dropped her 5-0 behind. Moments later, Vekic won a ninth straight game and wrapped up her first win over a top-two player since 2019.

Also, Wimbledon champion and No. 7 seed Marketa Vondrousova defeated Peyton Stearns 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 for the third time in eight months.