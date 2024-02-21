Open Extended Reactions

Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 player in the ATP rankings, said he'll need a few days off after spraining his ankle in the first round of the Rio Open but otherwise was positive about his prognosis Wednesday.

"Just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, and I have a grade II lateral sprain that will keep me sidelined for a few days," Alcaraz posted on X, formerly Twitter. "See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!"

Alcaraz was forced to retire after two games of Tuesday's match against Thiago Monteiro after twisting his right ankle on the second point.

Alcaraz won the Rio title in 2022 and was runner-up last year, when he lost to Briton Cameron Norrie. He arrived in Rio after losing to Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of last week's Buenos Aires Open.

The two-time major champion will be defending his title at Indian Wells next month in California.