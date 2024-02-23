Open Extended Reactions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Jasmine Paolini of Italy held off Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-6 (6) to advance to the final of the Dubai Championships on Friday.

Paolini saved six set points in the second set to reach her first WTA 1000 final, where she'll face either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or qualifier Anna Kalinskaya on Saturday.

"I gave you a little bit of drama at the end of the match," the 28-year-old Italian said in her on-court interview.

Winning in just under two hours against her Romanian opponent, the 26th-ranked Paolini is a victory away from the second tour-level title of her career.

Paolini reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last month - her best performance at a Grand Slam - where she lost to Kalinskaya in straight sets.

The victory ensures Paolini will crack the top 20 for the first time in next week's rankings. She broke into the top 30 last October.

Her only WTA title was at Portoroz, Slovenia, in 2021.