Open Extended Reactions

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Fifth-seeded Sebastián Báez beat his Argentine compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets on Saturday to reach the final of the Rio Open.

The 30th-ranked Báez won 7-5, 6-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

He will face either defending champion Cameron Norrie or another Argentine player, Mariano Navone, in the final.

Second-seeded Norrie became the favorite to win the clay-court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry all retired injured or were beaten earlier.