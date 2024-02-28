Open Extended Reactions

Andy Murray has said he is unlikely to play professional tennis beyond this summer after losing in the second round of the Dubai Championships.

Murray, 36, has yet to win back-to-back matches in 2024, and already this week said he was probably in the final months of his career after beating Denis Shapovalov in the first round on Monday.

"I'm likely not going to play past this summer," the three-time grand slam winner said on Wednesday.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest."

Andy Murray won the gold medal in the men's singles at Rio 2016, beating Juan Martin Del Potro in the final. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fifth-seeded Humbert eased past Murray 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

Earlier on Wednesday, Murray appeared on BBC's Radio 4 and said he wanted to play at the Olympic Games in Paris in August, having won the men's singles title in 2012 and 2016 in London and Rio de Janeiro respectively

"Hopefully I can get the chance to compete at another one," Murray said when asked whether he would be present at the Paris Olympics. He added that he would also like to play at Roland Garros for the first time since 2020.

In terms of a retirement announcement when the time comes, Murray is as of yet unclear on his plan.

"When the time is right I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament," he said. "Whether I say anything months ahead of the time I don't know.

"There's no right way of finishing your career and everyone is different so what might be the right way for [Roger] Federer might not be the right way for [Rafael] Nadal, might not be the right way for [Novak] Djokovic."

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.