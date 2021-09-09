US Open 2021: How to watch, schedule, draw, bracket, tennis scores and more

History is on the line at this year's US Open.
Novak Djokovic is on the brink of winning his 21st major, which would break a three-way tie between Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for most career Grand Slams. Not only that, but he could complete the calendar-year Grand Slam, too, making him the first man to complete the feat since Rod Laver in 1969.
Although this year's tournament doesn't feature the other big hitters in Nadal and Federer, it doesn't diminish what's at stake.
Naomi Osaka is competing in her first major since withdrawing from the French Open earlier this year. Both Serena and Venus Williams are out because of injuries. But even amid all the absences, the fans at least will be present as the event is open to the public once again this year.
Here's all you need to know about this year's tournament.
2021 US Open schedule
Dates: Aug. 30 through Sept. 12
Men's singles bracket | Women's singles bracket | Draw analysis
Week 1
Kevin Van Valkenburg: Van Valkenburg made a vow to watch -- to truly watch -- Osaka move through time and space at the US Open. No questions, no quotes. He was just going to write what he saw. What he saw, he now realizes, was someone in pain. Read.
D'Arcy Maine: Drama has been aplenty at this year's US Open with Andy Murray calling out Stefanos Tsitsipas for taking a lengthy bathroom break. Read.
Maine: For longtime friends Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff, US Open faceoff was a "full-circle moment." Read.
Aishwarya Kumar: Fans at Flushing Meadows were supposed to have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated on Aug. 27 by New York state. But one group didn't have to go through the same protocols: the players and their teams. Here's how players feel about it. Read.
Kumar: The rain came down heavy in New York and disrupted play at Louis Armstrong Stadium despite the retractable roof. Read.
Van Valkenburg: Nick Kyrgios did what he does best -- he turned a fairly benign match into a small spectacle. He cursed, he pouted, he feuded with the chair umpire over petty things. But he failed to advance past the first round. Read.
US Open previews
Simon Cambers: As Djokovic begins the final stage in his quest for the coveted Grand Slam, Laver will be as eager as anyone to see the world No. 1. Read.
Cambers: The absence of Federer and Nadal has opened up the US Open to the next generation of men's tennis. Read.
Bill Connelly: With his natural athleticism and defensive abilities, Djokovic was destined to become a top-flight tennis player. But he has become perhaps the greatest men's player ever because of his ability to turn the few relative weaknesses in his game into outright strengths. Read.
Experts' picks: If not Djokovic, who will win the men's singles title and why? Who will win the women's singles title and why? Our experts break down this year's tournament and what to expect from it. Read.
Maine: The players and storylines you won't want to miss heading into the tournament. Read.