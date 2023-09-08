Israel Adesanya explains why he sees Sean Strickland's actions when there are cameras around as disingenuous. (2:01)

SYDNEY -- New Zealand's Shane Young failed to make weight Friday but his fight against Gabriel Miranda will remain on the UFC 293 card.

Young took to the scales 25 minutes into the two-hour allocated window and weighed in at 149.75 pounds, 3.75 pounds over the featherweight limit. UFC rules permit Young to re-attempt to make weight within the 120 minutes, though it was confirmed he would not return.

The fight will still go ahead, albeit at catchweight, and with Young forfeiting 30% of his purse as a penalty. Miranda had earlier weighed in at 144.95 pounds.

Young is looking to correct a three-fight losing streak this weekend and record his first UFC win since 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision over Austin Arnett in Melbourne.

Earlier, the middleweight championship bout between title holder Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland was confirmed after both fighters made weight.

Adesanya was the first to stand on the scales, weighing 184.8 pounds. He declared "for China," after his weight was read aloud -- a nod to Strickland's recent comments about his connections to the country. Strickland measured in at 184.9 pounds.

Both fighters in the co-main event also made weight ahead of their heavyweight bout. Australia's Tai Tuivasa weighed in at 265.6 pounds, while his opponent Alexander Volkov was 262.95 pounds.