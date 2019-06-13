McLaughlin eyes historic V8 Triple Crown

Supercars supremo Scott McLaughlin admits he keeps an eye on the record books and there's two landmarks he's aiming for in Darwin this weekend.

McLaughlin is looking to become the first racer to claim the elusive Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway, and also overtake legend Peter Brock into second all-time for pole positions.

No driver has managed to win the Northern Territory round's two races and the top-10 shootout since its inception in 2006, while McLaughlin sits just one pole behind Brock's 57.

McLaughin has been in sizzling touch this season, guiding DJR Team Penske's Ford Mustang to 10 wins and nine poles from 14 races to put the New Zealander on track for back-to-back championships.

"I really enjoy stats and what goes into them. We're on 599 poles as an organisation, so 600 would be another cool one. I do keep a pretty keen eye on it and want to try and add a couple (of records)," McLaughlin told AAP.

"I'd love to have a crack at the Triple Crown but it takes a lot to get that done. You have to have a pretty fast car, hopefully we've got all those ingredients.

"It would be a feather in the cap for my whole team.

"We've been fast there in the past and been close to the Triple Crown so I think that bodes well."

McLaughin only turned 26 on Monday but he is already considered one of the best qualifying racers Supercars' history.

Another pole will equal Brock and two more will take him outright second behind Jamie Whincup (80), who is a decade older than McLaughin.

"I've been very fortunate that I started off early. I was a professional in Supercars at 19 so I probably got a head start compared to some of the other blokes," McLaughin said.

"It would certainly be a cool moment to equal Brocky. If I can do a quarter of what he's done for the sport I'll be very proud."

McLaughin felt the driver and team that adapted best to the warm Top End weather would take out the round.

"We've come off the coldest round of the year at Winton and are going into Darwin where it's the hottest and it really does knock you around," McLaughlin said.

"The cars get knocked around and the tyres and all that sort of stuff so it's about adapting to conditions."