McLaughlin takes pole position in Darwin

Supercars star Scott McLaughlin is one pole position short of Peter Brock's qualifying record, after he clinched top spot for race one at the Darwin Triple Crown on Saturday.

Brock (57) sits equal-second among all-time pole winners behind Jamie Whincup (80). McLaughlin can draw level with the motorsport legend in race two on Sunday.

McLaughlin is looking to become the first driver to complete Darwin's elusive Triple Crown by winning the event's two races and the top-10 shootout this weekend.

The New Zealander has been sensational this season and now has 10 poles from 15 races. He's chasing an 11th race win on Saturday afternoon.

Penrite Racing's Dave Reynolds was the second-fastest qualifier, and Milwaukee Racing's Will Davison rounded out the top three.

The pole position marked a 600th for DJR Team Penske, while McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard finished 10th.