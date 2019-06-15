Chaz Mostert unsure on Supercars future

Tickford Racing star Chaz Mostert admits he's unsure if his team can deliver a championship-winning car that will keep him on their Supercars roster next season.

Mostert's commitment to the team giving him his start is uncertain amid speculation he'll join rivals and fellow Ford customer DJR Team Penske.

It is understood the 27-year-old is talking to other teams, which is allowed because he is off contract at the end of the season.

Former Bathurst winner Mostert, also contemplating a move overseas, gave no guarantees of his future at Tickford, or in Supercars, after finishing second behind DJR Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin in Saturday's race one of the Darwin Triple Crown.

"It's obviously a busy time of year for me, mentally, thinking about next year and things like that. We just have to keep trying to get results then we'll work out a decision after that,"' Mostert said.

"Scotty, he was super fast today and we were fully tapped. It's not like we were just looking in the mirror and being conservative - I was trying to go as hard as I could and we were still lacking some pace.

"I feel like there's quite a big deficit there so we've got to keep chipping away."

Asked whether he believed Tickford could deliver a championship-winning car, Mostert was far from assuring.

"Only time will tell. This weekend has been a good vibe, there's been some new parts so the boys are working hard at the workshop," Mostert said.

"We just have to keep working over the next couple of months and see if we can close this gap and we'll make a decision from there.

"It would be different if the speculation was I wouldn't have a drive next year. That's tough on a driver's mentality but I'm lucky to have at least one offer with Tickford.

"So at the moment, I know I'll be on the grid next year. Whether it's here or overseas, I just have to work it out."