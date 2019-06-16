McLaughlin wins Supercars' NT Triple Crown

Scott McLaughlin has ended a 13-year wait with a thumping win to become the first Supercars driver to win the Triple Crown in Darwin.

DJR Team Penske star McLaughlin enjoyed a flawless weekend in the Top End after winning the both races from pole and the top-10 shootout in his Ford Mustang.

No driver had completed the trifecta since its inception in 2006. McLaughlin also drew level with legend Peter Brock to sit equal-second on the list of career pole positions (57).

McLaughlin, 26, has been almost unstoppable this season. He was flawless again on Sunday, crushing the field by 13.8 seconds for his fifth-straight win.

The New Zealander is a heavy favourite to win consecutive Supercars championships after clinching his 12th win from 16 races and leads the drivers' standings by 319 points.

McLaughlin was in control from start to finish in Darwin and said "triple crown, yew" over the radio as he crossed the line and etched his name into the history books.

Penrite Racing veteran Dave Reynolds finished second, while McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard rounded out the podium.

Cameron Waters, Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Anton de Pasquale, Will Davison and Shane van Gisbergen completed the top 10.