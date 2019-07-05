        <
          Holdsworth fastest in Supercars practice

          1:14 AM ET
          • Ed Jackson

          Ford's Lee Holdsworth has upset red-hot Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin to top the timesheets in practice for the Townsville 400.

          The Tickford Racing driver clocked a last-gasp one minute and 12.6772 seconds lap on the Reid Park street circuit on Friday to finish ahead of Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen (1:12.6904).

          DJR Team Penske star McLaughlin, who comes into the weekend holding a 319-point lead in the standings after winning 12 of 16 races in 2019, had been leading the timesheets until the dying seconds, with his 1:12.6974 fast enough for third on the timesheets.

          Holden's David Reynolds, who didn't even come out of his garage in a rain-affected morning practice session, was fourth-fastest with a 1:12.7545 lap.

          Cam Waters, who topped the timesheets in the wet morning session, was fifth fastest in the afternoon half-hour hit-out.

          McLaughlin's teammate and championship rival Fabian Coulthard was eighth-fastest.

          Ford's Chaz Mostert, who only ran five laps in the morning session, came 14th-quickest and labelled his day a "waste" after issues with his Tickford Racing Mustang.

          It was a tough day as well for Holden's Jamie Whincup, with 10-time Townsville race winner finishing 16th on the timesheets.

          The Townsville 400 continues on Saturday with qualifying from 11.50am before a 200km race starts at 3.10pm.

          A second 200km race will be held on Sunday.

