Pit error leaves Supercars team boss upset

A costly pit-lane error is set to lead to a difficult night for at least one member of Penrite Racing's Supercars team.

Holden driver David Reynolds was in firm contention for at least a podium finish in Saturday's 200km race in Townsville when he came in for his second pit stop.

Yet a simple tyre change during the stop turned costly when a wheel nut was incorrectly fitted on the tyre and Reynolds' position was lost in the delay to replace the damaged nut.

Penrite Racing boss Barry Ryan was infuriated by the mistake, which he said was simply unacceptable.

"We can only teach the guys so much before we have to replace them and find someone that can do the job better," Ryan told Fox Sports.

Reynolds eventually came home sixth, putting him further behind championship leader Scott McLaughlin who romped to his sixth consecutive win.

The 34-year-old took a diplomatic approach following the race.

"Some days you win. Some days you learn. Today we learned," Reynolds said.

"We'll work harder overnight.

"I lost 10 seconds. I probably was good enough for third or fourth."