McLaughlin fastest in Supercars qualifying

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin's quest for a seventh-straight race win is on track after qualifying fastest for the top 10 shootout for pole position in Townsville.

The DJR Team Penske driver, who holds a 358-point championship lead after winning Saturday's 200km race, clocked a one minute and 12.1193 seconds lap on the Reid Park street circuit.

He topped the session ahead of Saturday's pole winner David Reynolds (1:12.2611) and surprise qualifier Todd Hazelwood (1:12.3247).

Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen and McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard also safely got themselves into the top 10 shootout.

Coulthard will be aiming for a big drive in what will be his 400th Supercars race start.

Holden's Jamie Whincup, who finished second on Saturday, will have to start Sunday's 200km race from 12th after failing to get himself into the top 10 positions.

The other driver on Saturday's podium, Ford's Chaz Mostert, also missed out on the shootout and will start Sunday's race from 16th.

Sunday's shootout gets underway at 12.20pm with the 70-lap race to start at 3.10pm.