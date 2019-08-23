McLaughlin atones The Bend sin at practice

Supercars supremo Scott McLaughlin has corrected his struggles at The Bend SuperSprint from 12 months ago by posting the fastest lap in the first practice session on Friday.

McLaughlin and all Ford drivers battled at Tailem Bend's inaugural race last year with the Kiwi star finishing sixth and 10th. McLaughlin was also fined $30,000 for fitting an incorrect drop gear.

But the runaway 2019 championship leader atoned for past sins with a blistering lap in South Australia on Friday, while Tim Slade and Lee Holdsworth were the next best.

McLaughlin has claimed 13 pole positions and won 14 of 20 races this season to lead the drivers' standing by a whopping 433 points ahead of DJR Team Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard.

Holden dominated at Tailem Bend last year and the track was expected to close the gap on McLaughlin's Ford Mustang dominance this season, but it wasn't the case after practice one.