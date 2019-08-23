Mostert upsets McLaughlin to claim pole

Supercars gun Chaz Mostert has clinched his first pole position in seven races after upstaging fellow Ford star Scott McLaughlin at The Bend SuperSprint on Saturday.

McLaughlin posted a practice lap record a day earlier but Tickford Racing's Mostert saved his best for qualifying with a sizzling lap of 1 minute 48.1044 seconds in the rain at Tailem Bend.

"I don't know what happened out there to be honest. The car was pretty good at the end there, but it's pretty sketchy when you see (rain) drops on the window out here on such a smooth surface," Mostert said.

"You know it's going to be really slippery when you don't realise it, so for me to stay on the black stuff (was good) and the car was quick."

DJR Team Penske's McLaughlin finished second after pitting early, while Holden veteran Mark Winterbottom rounded out the top three.

"We didn't have enough fuel to go around for another lap, which was my fault because I stuffed up the first session," McLaughlin said.

"Chaz's lap was awesome but I definitely stuffed up, turn one I stuffed up and nearly went off. But cracker lap by those boys, we'll just have to come back and win the race."