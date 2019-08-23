Supercars star McLaughlin wins at The Bend

Scott McLaughin was denied his 14th pole position of the Supercars season but delivered when it mattered to win The Bend Superprint opening race on Saturday from second on the grid.

Tickford Racing's Chaz Mostert pinched pole but was trailing McLaughlin by the first corner as the DJR Team Penske star powered to his 15th win in 21 races this season.

Mostert ensured it was a Ford one-two finish, while Anton De Pasquale rounded out the top three as Holden veteran Mark Winterbottom missed his first podium of the season after starting third.

McLaughlin and Mostert struggled alongside all Ford drivers at Tailem Bend's inaugural race last year but turned things around dramatically in 2019.

"In qualifying, I was a little annoyed but Chaz did a fantastic lap. We knew the start was going to be key and that was probably my best start of the year," McLaughlin said.

"A lot of hard work behind the scenes and I'm proud it all came together."

McLaughlin extends his lead at the top of the drivers' standings to 514 points from teammate Fabian Coulthard, while Mostert moves into third and 552 points off the pace.

"He bloody out-grunted me (on the first lap). I thought the launch out was okay but I just couldn't go in a straight line with that thing," Mostert said.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow. We still need to make some improvements but I didn't expect to come here this year and have the turnaround from last year."

The race ended on the opening lap for Will Davison, Simona de Silvestro and Todd Hazelwood after the former spun out of control.