McLaughlin equals Lowndes in Supercars

Scott McLaughlin has equalled the single-season wins record of Supercars legend Craig Lowndes after clinching race two at The Bend SuperSprint.

DJR Team Penske star McLaughlin made it back-to-back victories at Tailem Bend on Sunday in South Australia, winning from pole position.

McLaughlin has won 16 of 22 races this season and can break Lowndes' record next month at his home track in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old is well placed to obliterate the record with another nine races left in the season. His 41st career victory moves him to sixth on the list of overall Supercars winners.

But McLaughlin was made to work for his win on Sunday after a wheelspin on the start line. He dropped to third behind Will Davison and Jamie Whincup on the opening lap.

The Kiwi took Whincup on lap two before capitalising on a slow lap-19 pit stop by Davison to retake the lead which he didn't relinquish.

Davison rued a missed opportunity to win his first race of the season in his 200th championship round as the 23Red Racing driver finished second.

Tickford Racing's Chaz Mostert rounded out the top three for his fourth-straight podium finish and moved into second behind McLaughlin the drivers' standings.