'Stupid' collision mars Tickford's NZ day

They secured a podium with Cameron Waters' third-place finish but Saturday's Supercars race was full of frustration for Tickford Racing.

The Ford team made a dominant start to the Auckland SuperSprint, having three different drivers top each of the practice sessions before putting three Fords in the top four in qualifying.

Once the 200km race at Pukekohe Park got underway however Tickford's fleet of Mustangs set about shooting themselves in the foot.

Lee Holdsworth was slow off the line and immediately dropped three positions before coming home sixth.

Chaz Mostert and Waters were battling for position on lap 41 of the 70-lap race when the pair touched wheels and skidded off the track.

While Waters recovered, Mostert limped back to the garage and eventually came home dead last.

Frustrated team principal Tim Edwards could only shake his head in the pits.

"Stupid. Unfortunately Chaz on the outside should've just conceded," Edwards said.

"They shouldn't be fighting like that."

Edwards' mood wouldn't have been helped when Will Davison received a 15-second penalty for exceeding the pitlane speed limit moments later.

Davison crossed the line third but had to settle for a ninth-place finish when the penalty was imposed.

Waters admitted both drivers probably need to reign in their competitive instincts having collided with each other on Queenstown's famous luge while holidaying together pre-event.

Mostert's bad day means he slips from second to fourth on the championship standings.

"My race car was much better than my qualifying car. We can draw off that experience for tomorrow but bit bummed for my Supercheap Auto guys," Mostert said.

"Sometimes you make the smallest contact and these cars, we're wheel-to-wheel and you can break something. Look we'll live to fight another day."